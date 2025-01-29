Has the government fallen into the bureaucracy trap?

The interim government in recent times has taken certain decisions that are, quite clearly, a continuity of the past government. The influence of the bureaucracy on such decisions and actions are obvious. The two issues that sparked off shark public reaction were the increase of VAT on over a hundred products and services in order to increase revenue, and directives from the department of secondary and higher education to take action against students and educational institutions that spread propaganda against the government and the state. In face of criticism, the government backed off somewhat from the VAT hike and moved completely away from the department of secondary and higher education’s directives.

The government is mulling over an increase in gas prices, under IMF pressure. Then we see an advisor using a helicopter to distribute winter clothes.

The most criticism has been generated over preparing a list of those killed and injured in the July-august uprising and the assistance for them as announced by the government. That list was not finalised even five and a half months after the uprising and many of the victims have not received assistance. But within this span of time, a list of the deprived civil servants has been drawn up. Their retrospective promotions have been made. At a moment when the government is desperately seeking funds, they are even considering dearness allowance for the civil servants. Yet there are over 70 million people involved in various work and professions in the country. Who will think of their living standards?

The 5 August mass-uprising is an outstanding chapter in Bangladesh’s history. The uprising itself is the biggest mandate. An opportunity has emerged to break the old ways and usher in the new. Being able to reply on the forces that led the uprising and the creativity of the people was most urgent for the government. But in politics, it is most important to be able to keep up the momentum. The interim government must now seek an answer to why they have stepped into the trap of the bureaucracy instead of relying in the strength of the students and the public. Simply removing a handful of bureaucrats does not mean an end to bureaucratic manipulations.

prothom alo