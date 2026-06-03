‘Who wants to turn Bangladesh into a land of fundamentalism?’: Rumeen Farhana

The Daily Star

Brahmanbaria-2 MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana has protested the cancellation of screenings of the film Bonolota Express in the district.

“Shrines have been vandalised one after another, bodies have been exhumed from graves and burned. We are witnessing the rise of right-wing fundamentalism. But this was never the character of our country,” she said while speaking at a human chain in Sarail upazila this afternoon.

The protest programme was held at around 5:00pm at the First Gate area of Shahbazpur union beside the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

“In this land, we have heard both the Azaan and Baul songs. We have heard Quran recitations in the morning and music played on harmoniums in the afternoon. So I ask: who wants to turn Bangladesh into a land of fundamentalism?” she said.

The lawmaker said a state that fails to prevent violence and abuse against children should not support actions that suppress cultural activities and push future generations “toward darkness”.

“Brahmanbaria is known as the cultural capital of Bangladesh. This identity must not be erased by any particular group,” she said.

Referring to both the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 Mass Uprising, Rumeen said no political force should attempt to monopolise mass movements.

The human chain was attended by local cultural activists, leaders of socio-political organisations and residents of the area. A large number of police personnel were deployed around the venue.

Among those expressing solidarity were leaders of Udichi’s Brahmanbaria district unit, local units of Chhatra Union, Workers Party, National Citizen Party and several cultural organisations.

The protest follows the cancellation of planned screenings of “Bonolota Express” at Annada Government High School in Brahmanbaria town and later at Taltola Government Primary School field in Kasba upazila on Saturday.

The cancellations triggered widespread debate on social media and within cultural circles across the district.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/who-wants-turn-bangladesh-land-fundamentalism-rumeen-farhana-4188111