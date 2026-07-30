Section 144 imposed in Habiganj as NCP, BNP affiliates announce rallies

According to the order issued, no meeting, rally, procession, protest, or public gathering of any kind will be allowed in several areas in the Habiganj municipality. The image shows a near-empty Muktijoddha Chattar in the municipality. Photo: Collected

Habiganj district administration has imposed Section 144 in the district town following announcements by NCP and BNP’s associated organisations to hold protest rallies at the same venue today (29 July).

The restriction has been imposed from 10am today and will be in force until further orders after NCP and BNP’s associate bodies Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal announced protest programmes on Town Hall premises at 3pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station Zahedul Haque said the district administration issued the order to maintain law and order.

The NCP called the rally and a protest procession to condemn yesterday’s attack on its leaders and activists.

District NCP Convener Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal said several central leaders, including Nahid Islam, Akhtar Hossain, Hasnat Abdullah and Dr Atik Mojahid were travelling to Habiganj to attend the scheduled programme.

The district administration order states that the NCP has announced a protest rally in Habiganj municipality. At the same time, the district Chhatra Dal and its associate bodies have also announced programmes.

“As a large number of leaders and activists of both parties are likely to gather, it is feared that tension, clashes, loss of life and property and deterioration of the law and order situation may occur at any time. Amid such situation, Section 144 has been imposed as a preventive measure to maintain public safety and peace and order.”

According to the order issued, no meeting, rally, procession, protest or public gathering of any kind will be allowed in the municipality field, Tinkona Pukurpar, Shayestanagar, Cinema Hall Road, Chowdhury Bazar, Town Hall Road, Court Station area and areas adjacent to the DC office in Habiganj municipality.

At the same time, carrying bricks, sticks, indigenous weapons or any object that may disrupt law and order has also been prohibited.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed across the district following yesterday evening’s violence.

NCP claimed that its leaders Sarjis Alam and Nasiruddin Patwary came under attack after addressing a July Uprising programme near the Court Mosque while the leaders were leaving the venue, reports UNB.

Police later escorted the leaders to the Circuit House for security.

Sarjis Alam blamed activists of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal for the attack. He also claimed that one activist sustained serious eye injuries after being struck with an iron rod and another was critically injured.

He also alleged that vehicles carrying him and Nasiruddin Patwary were vandalised.

Witnesses said that during the rally, Nasiruddin Patwary criticised local BNP leaders and activists, alleging their involvement in drug trafficking and criminal activities.

Responding to the allegations, Habiganj district Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said there had only been a minor scuffle after NCP leaders made what he described as “offensive remarks” against the BNP and its affiliated organisations.

To maintain law and order, police deployed additional personnel around the Circuit House. OC Zahedul Haque said.

As of last night, NCP leaders were staying at the Circuit House under police protection.

No cases or arrests were immediately reported in connection with the incident.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/section-144-imposed-habiganj-ncp-bnp-affiliates-announce-rallies-1500806