Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani speaks to journalists at a press conference in Dhaka on 17 November 2026. Photo: TBS

Whatever new wage structure the Minimum Wage Board finalises for garment workers will take effect from December, Chairman Syed Azad Subhani has said.

Speaking at a press conference today (17 November), he said the implementation date would remain unchanged regardless of when the board completes the process of determining the revised wages.

The chairman also dismissed allegations that the board’s meeting scheduled for yesterday (16 November) had been postponed due to pressure from any quarter, saying the decision was taken because the board’s permanent workers’ representative was ill.

“The workers have developed distrust and suspicion, but our statement is true. The meeting was not postponed at the request of any other party,” he said.

Responding to questions, Subhani said there was no legal obstacle to holding a meeting in the absence of one member. “However, as the absent member was the permanent representative of the workers, the board decided to postpone the meeting on ethical grounds.”

According to the board, it has rescheduled its meeting for 23 November following the postponement.

The chairman further said the board had visited factories and workers’ residences in Narayanganj, Chattogram and Savar, where it did not encounter any disorder.

The visits had yielded various findings that would be included in the board’s report, he said. “We found workers whose income supports six family members. On the other hand, the board also found a factory owner who said he paid workers Tk7,000 in wages.”

“The board cannot bypass the law in making any proposal. If it does, someone else may take legal action, but we do not want that,” he added.

The chairman also said the board did not want to impose a decision on either side. “If we impose it, will it be implemented? It will not.”

The third meeting of the wage board, scheduled for yesterday, was postponed, preventing employers from submitting their minimum wage proposal and leaving workers frustrated.

Board members said the meeting had to be postponed because Anwar Hossain, a workers’ representative on the board, had fallen ill and been admitted to hospital.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have called for the next meeting to be scheduled as soon as possible. Workers’ representatives have made the same demand while expressing anger over the postponement.

At the board’s previous meeting on 9 November, workers’ representatives proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk32,000, with the highest grade receiving Tk48,000.

The current minimum monthly wage for garment workers is Tk12,500. The latest wage structure came into effect on 1 December 2023.

The unrest began on 31 October, with workers initially demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000.

The government formed the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November to review the sector’s pay structure.

Although protests subsided after 5 November, unrest intensified again on 10 November, spreading across Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur.

Meanwhile, road communication between Dhaka and the northern districts was disrupted today as garment workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Aricha highways at several points in Gazipur and Savar.

Garment workers also attempted to block a road in Mirpur in the capital, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk30,000. However, police prevented them from taking position on the road.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/no-pressure-behind-wage-board-meeting-postponement-says-chairman-1605716