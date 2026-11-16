Bangladesh expects to save around Tk2,300 crore over 20 years by importing larger liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes through a third floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) planned at Kutubdia in Maheshkhali, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit has said.

The new terminal is expected to save around $109,000 per cargo by allowing the country to import larger shipments. The government plans to import 50 cargoes annually under a 20-year contract, Amit told parliament today (16 November).

Speaking under Rule 300 during the sixth day of the fourth session of parliament, with Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal in the chair, he sought to clarify what he described as confusion and misinformation surrounding the decision to install the third FSRU.

Bangladesh currently has two FSRUs, each with an LNG storage capacity of 138,000 cubic metres. The proposed unit will have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

Although a larger terminal requires higher capital investment and daily rental costs, the government considered global market conditions and energy security in selecting the vessel, Amit said.

The new FSRU was built in 2016, while the existing units date back to 2005 and 2006. The government had also considered a vessel built in 2008 but opted for the newer one after an FSRU failure in August disrupted supplies and caused difficulties for industries, power plants and household consumers.

The existing units can regasify 500-600 million cubic feet of LNG a day. The new FSRU has four regasification units, capable of supplying up to 1,000 million cubic feet daily if all operate simultaneously. The plan is to keep one unit on standby and regasify 600-750 million cubic feet a day.

Amit said the larger storage capacity would allow Bangladesh to hold more LNG, as the country has no land-based LNG storage facilities. The new terminal will also accommodate both Moss-type and membrane-type LNG carriers, a facility unavailable at the existing terminals.

Larger vessels would enable bigger cargo imports, reducing the cost by 5-10 US cents per unit and saving about $109,000 per shipment, he said.

The two existing terminals can receive around 115 cargoes a year. Ships must maintain a gap of three to four days between arrivals and departures, forcing incoming vessels to wait in the Bay of Bengal if they arrive earlier. Such waiting incurs additional charges for every hour.

The third FSRU is also intended to strengthen energy security and prevent supply disruptions during emergencies. Amit said LNG supplies had never been halted for a full day during a crisis, but technical failures at an FSRU had disrupted deliveries.

He added that additional storage would help stabilise the national gas grid after interruptions. Restoring normal pressure can take 24 to 72 hours after a supply disruption, particularly when grid pressure drops significantly.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/new-kutubdia-fsru-save-tk2300cr-over-20-years-state-minister-1604706