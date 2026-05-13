We closely follow all developments around world, says Delhi on FM Khalilur’s China trip

“As practitioners of international relations and diplomats here, and as officers at the Ministry of External Affairs, we closely follow all the developments that happen around the world, and we continue to do so in relation to the trip that you mentioned,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at a regular briefing in New Delhi.

The MEA Spokesperson also mentioned that India’s relations with its neighbouring countries stand on their own, keeping in view their mutual interests.

“So that is where it is,” he said.

The Spokesperson made the remarks when an Indian journalist drew his attention to Dr Khalilur’s visit to China and discussions over the Teesta project.

At the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur visited China from May 5 to 7, during which the two sides held talks in Beijing.

Bangladesh had a “very good and positive” discussion with China regarding the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), said PM Tarique Rahman’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir, adding that China’s EXIM Bank showed interest in financing the project.

“There was a discussion on the Teesta Project, though not in full detail. I would say we had a positive discussion. China’s EXIM Bank has shown interest in financing the Teesta Project,” Kobir told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Asked when work on the Teesta project would begin, the Adviser, who accompanied Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman during the recent China visit, said the study report is currently being reviewed and the recommendations are being looked into.

Adviser Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will definitely visit China “at some point,” but the timing and itinerary of the Prime Minister’s first bilateral visit abroad have not yet been finalised.

“Once finalised, we will let you know. At some point, the Prime Minister will visit China, which remains an important development partner for Bangladesh,” he said.

The Adviser made the remarks amid speculation that the Prime Minister may visit China first, potentially linked to developments related to the Teesta project.

Both sides agreed to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen exchanges and collaboration in areas including trade, investment, industry, the digital economy, water resources, health, and people-to-people connectivity.

Bangladesh also expressed appreciation for China’s long-standing support for the country’s development, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kobir said Bangladesh’s relations with China are historic and that the relationship was initiated by former President Ziaur Rahman.

China remains a very important bilateral partner for Bangladesh, and Dhaka is keen to further strengthen the relations and take them to new heights. “This is a new horizon.”

On illegal immigration, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal on Tuesday said this is a subject of discussion between Bangladesh and India.

“Over the last several years, we have requested Bangladesh to verify the nationality of over 2,860 people whom we believe are Bangladeshi nationals staying here in India,” he said, noting that they are yet to receive a response on this particular matter.

The MEA Spokesperson said they are taking their relationship with Bangladesh in a ‘positive direction’ and have continued to meet Bangladesh’s additional fuel requests amid the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict.

“We have already indicated that we are taking the relationship with Bangladesh in a positive direction,” he said.

The Spokesperson said Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur recently visited New Delhi, while Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha Om Birla travelled to Dhaka. “That is the trajectory of the present relationship with Bangladesh.”

Jaiswal said India has continued supplying fuel to countries in the neighbourhood, including Bangladesh, through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

“We have been supplying diesel to Bangladesh through the high-speed diesel friendship pipeline. We also received additional requests from Bangladesh, which we have met and continue to meet,” he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/adb-to-give-100m-soft-loan-for-ups-strengthening