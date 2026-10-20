UP elections: EC plans talks with political parties in November

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hold talks with political parties towards the end of November as part of preparations for the Union Parishad (UP) elections, seeking their views, cooperation and assistance to ensure free, fair and credible local polls.

The commission is also planning to announce the election schedule in the first half of December.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud shared the developments with The Daily Star at his office in Dhaka’s Agargaon this afternoon.

The commission has already announced a roadmap for the UP elections, with the first phase scheduled for January 21, followed by the second phase on February 4, the third on April 29, the fourth on May 13 and the fifth on May 27.

Asked when the EC would hold talks with political parties, Masud told The Daily Star that “a dialogue would be held possibly towards the end of November”.

He also said postal ballots would not be used in local government elections.

On September 14, the EC announced tentative dates for local government elections, with UP polls set to begin on November 12. The commission also said it would hold talks with all registered political parties in three phases between September 23 and 25.

A law-and-order meeting on the local government elections, originally scheduled for September 17, was later postponed to September 21.

The EC subsequently cancelled both the law-and-order meeting and the planned discussions with political parties.

There are 60 political parties registered with the EC.

The commission held talks with 47 registered parties in the last year ahead of the 13th national election.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/election/news/elections-ec-plans-talks-political-parties-november-4301901