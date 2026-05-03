Trial of former IGP Benazir begins in graft case, testimony set for 13 May

A court in Dhaka has ordered the start of trial proceedings against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed after the framing of charges in a case over alleged illegal accumulation of wealth.

The order was passed today (3 May) by Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 following a hearing. The court also fixed 13 May for the recording of witness testimony.

Sohanur Rahman, bench assistant of the court concerned, confirmed the matter.

On behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Mir Ahmed Ali Salam argued in favour of framing charges. As the accused remains absconding, no lawyer appeared on his behalf.

Earlier, on 8 March, the court took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued an arrest warrant for Benazir.

The case was filed on 15 December 2024 by ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam.

Following the investigation, Hafizul submitted the charge sheet on 30 November last year, accusing Benazir of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income, concealing asset information, and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet, Benazir declared immovable assets worth Tk64.54 million and movable assets worth Tk57.49 million in his wealth statement.

However, investigators found evidence of immovable assets worth Tk75.27 million and movable assets worth Tk81.53 million in his name, bringing the total value of identified assets to Tk156.8 million.

The charge sheet further said investigators identified Tk65.94 million as Benazir’s legitimate income. After deducting expenditure, his net savings stood at Tk46.36 million.

As a result, the ACC alleged that Benazir acquired assets worth Tk110.44 million beyond known sources of income.

It also alleged that he concealed the illegal source, nature, and ownership of the funds by investing, transferring, and converting the money through various bank accounts, business entities, and joint capital ventures.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/court/trial-former-igp-benazir-begins-graft-case-testimony-set-13-may-1428096