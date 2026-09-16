Three blasts were reported in two places of Dhaka University on Tuesday night.

Two explosions occurred at around 10:45pm in front of Jagannath Hall gate and another near the TSC Metro Station at around 11:45pm, UNB reports.

The nature and cause of the blasts could not be known immediately.

DU Proctor Israfil Ratan told UNB that they heard about the incident but could not confirm what type of blasts they were.

“A team has been sent to the spot. Eyewitnesses say smoke was seen,” he said.

Further details could not immediately be confirmed.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/three-explosions-reported-in-two-areas-of-dhaka-university