Delhi says no word yet from Dhaka on PM Tarique’s bilateral visit

India today (15 September) said it has not received any information from Bangladesh regarding Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed bilateral visit to India.

“On the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister, we have not heard anything on this. As and when we have something to update you, we will get back to you,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a biweekly media briefing in New Delhi.

His remarks came amid media reports that Bangladesh is in discussions with India over a bilateral visit by Tarique Rahman.

Responding to another question, Jaiswal said India had invited Rahman for a bilateral visit before extending a separate invitation to attend the BRICS summit.

“So, he received two invitations – one for a bilateral visit and another for the BRICS summit,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked whether India had sent a request to Bangladesh to import hilsa fish, Jaiswal said, “I don’t have an update.”

On 10 September, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said there is no scope for Bangladesh to send a government representative to the Brics Summit, as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was not invited to the summit and the invitation was instead extended to the Bimstec chair.

“How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our prime minister was invited? The Bimstec chair was invited. Then why are you asking this question?” he told reporters, ruling out the possibility of PM Tarique attending the Brics Summit.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/delhi-says-no-word-yet-dhaka-pm-tariques-bilateral-visit-1543591