ACC files cases against ex-minister Ruhul, son, former CCC mayor

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed three cases against former health and family welfare minister AFM Ruhul Haque, his son and former Chattogram mayor AJM Nasir Uddin for acquiring assets beyond known sources of income and engaging in suspicious transactions.

ACC Secretary Md Saidur Rahman Khan disclosed this information today (14 September).

An investigation by the ACC has found unexplained assets worth Tk19.15 crore in the name of Ruhul, Tk8.53 crore in the name of his son Ziaul Haque, and Tk14 crore in the name of Nasir.

The anti-graft body also found suspicious transactions amounting to Tk116.21 crore in bank accounts of Ruhul. The former minister operated 39 bank accounts.

The funds were repeatedly deposited into and withdrawn from different bank accounts in an apparent attempt to conceal the source of the money and make the funds appear legitimate.

The ACC filed the cases under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

ACC Assistant Director SM Rashidul Hasan filed the cases. He is also conducting the investigation into the allegations as an investigating officer at the ACC’s headquarters.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/corruption/acc-approves-two-cases-against-former-health-minister-ruhal-haque-son-1542666