Ex-army chief Shafiuddin seeks 30 days to appear before ACC

Former army chief General (retd) S. M. Shafiuddin Ahmed sought 30 days’ time to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to give his statement in an investigation into allegations of acquiring illegal wealth through corruption and irregularities.

He was scheduled to appear and give his statement at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha in the capital today.

The next course of action on the appeal of seeking time will be taken in accordance with the law, said Akhtarul Islam, deputy director of the ACC’s Public Relations Division.

Akhtarul Islam said, “He (ex-army chief) was scheduled to appear before the ACC today to give his statement. He has sought 30 days’ time and the next course of action will be taken according to the law.”

Earlier, the ACC served a notice to General (retd) S. M. Shafiuddin Ahmed to record his statement as part of the investigation into the allegations.

The notice, signed by Commission Director Md Abul Hasnat, asked him to appear at the ACC headquarters at 12:30 pm today. The notice said that hearing and recording his statement regarding the allegations was “essential” for the sake of a proper investigation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/crime/ex-army-chief-shafiuddin-seeks-30-days-appear-acc-1542706