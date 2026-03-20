PM’s Eid message to nation and Muslim Ummah: May the joy reach every home

Tarique Rahman extended his greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims around the world in video message. Photo: Screengrab/UNB

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (20 March) greeted the people of the country on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, expressing hope that the joy of the festival reaches every home and family.

In a video message, he extended his greetings to the people of Bangladesh and Muslims around the world.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the country. I convey my sincere greetings and Eid Mubarak to the Muslim Ummah in Bangladesh and around the world,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the nation, he said the holy month of Ramadan has departed, leaving behind the lessons of sacrifice, piety and self-restraint.

Tarique said after a month of fasting, Eid-ul-Fitr has arrived with a message of unity, solidarity, compassion and pure joy for the Muslim Ummah.

“May the joy of Eid reach every home and every family. Let us be inspired by the ideals of Ramadan and share the happiness of the festival with one another,” he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday.

This will be Tarique Rahman’s first Eid in Bangladesh in 18 years, as he was forced to spend 17 years in exile in London.

The Prime Minister will offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah at 8:30am.

After the prayers, he will exchange greetings with people from all walks of life at the State Guest House Jamuna at 10am.

Later, the Prime Minister along with his family members will offer fateha at the graves of his late parents – BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman, and the party’s longest-serving chairperson as well as thrice-former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pms-eid-message-nation-and-muslim-ummah-may-joy-reach-every-home-1391541