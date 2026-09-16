3,079 GPA-5s after re-evaluation reveal SSC evaluation flaws: Education minister

Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon on Tuesday acknowledged major shortcomings in the evaluation of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) answer scripts this year, citing a sharp jump in GPA-5 achievers after re-evaluation as proof of the lapses.

“Re-evaluation of SSC scripts saw 3,079 students secure GPA-5. This shows there were problems in script evaluation,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the “National University Scholarship and Vice-Chancellor Award” ceremony at the International Mother Language Institute, UNB reports.

Milon said examiners found to have improperly assessed SSC scripts must be held accountable, while proper training must also be arranged for examiners.

He stressed the need to strengthen monitoring mechanisms across educational institutions to improve the quality of education. “Teachers’ classroom attendance and teaching methods must be monitored centrally,” he said.

On the National University, the minister said colleges affiliated with it can arrange classroom monitoring through their own management systems.

Noting that a huge number of students study under the National University, he said its education quality must be further improved. “Introducing courses based on market demand for students, teacher training, and modernising the curriculum are extremely necessary.”

Milon further said there is no alternative to bringing about extensive changes in the education sector if the country is to achieve real development.

He noted that 2 percent of GDP has already been allocated for education in the budget. “Four new books will be added to the curriculum for classes IV and VI next year, while the 2028 curriculum will also be revised, with work already underway to that end.”

The minister said the current government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is working by giving top priority to education. “Adequate allocations have also been made for research. To bring about real change in education, the allocated funds must be put to the best possible use. The National University must also work sincerely towards this goal.”

A total of 57 students were given the Vice-Chancellor Award this year, with the minister handing each of them a certificate, crest and Tk 25,000.

Besides, 2,897 students were given scholarships worth Tk 6,000 each, totalling Tk 1.73 crore, disbursed from the university’s own fund.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/education/3079-gpa-5s-after-re-evaluation-reveal-ssc-evaluation-flaws