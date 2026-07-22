The Midfielder dictator

Spain’s Rodri celebrates on the podium after winning the Golden Ball following the Fifa World Cup 2026 final, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, on 19 July 2026. Photo: Reuters

Rodri knows both sides of football’s greatest emotions.

He knows what it feels like to stand at the top of the world, lifting the biggest trophies the game has to offer. He also knows the pain of watching from the sidelines, unable to help his team, wondering whether he could ever return to the level that made him one of the best midfielders in world football.

His journey from that difficult period to becoming the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball winner is a story of resilience, patience and belief.

Less than two years earlier, Rodri’s career faced its biggest challenge. A serious knee ligament injury forced him away from football at a time when he was considered one of the most dominant midfielders in the world.

Before that setback, everything seemed perfect. He had won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, helped Spain win Euro 2024, and played a leading role in Manchester City’s historic success. He was the midfielder who controlled games, dictated the tempo and gave balance to his team.

Then football tested him.

For months, Rodri had to fight a battle away from the stadiums. The player who dominated the biggest matches in Europe suddenly became a spectator, focusing only on recovery and returning stronger.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he completed one of football’s most inspiring comeback stories.

The player who transformed Manchester City

Rodri’s rise was built on intelligence, discipline and consistency.

After developing at Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, he earned a move to Manchester City in 2019 for around £62 million. The club believed he could become the long-term successor to Fernandinho, and that decision proved crucial.

At City, Rodri evolved into one of the best midfielders of his generation.

He became the player who connected defence and attack, protected his teammates and controlled matches through his passing and positioning. Since joining the club, he has made more than 250 appearances and scored over 25 goals across all competitions.

His most iconic moment came in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, when his goal against Inter Milan secured Manchester City’s first European Cup.

That goal changed his reputation.

Rodri was no longer viewed only as a defensive midfielder. He became a player capable of deciding the biggest games.

With Manchester City, he has won multiple Premier League titles, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies, becoming one of the main figures of the club’s golden era.

The Ballon d’Or winner

Rodri reached another historic milestone in 2024 when he won the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Manchester City player to receive football’s most prestigious individual award.

The honour recognised his incredible consistency for both club and country.

Unlike many stars who shine through goals and assists, Rodri’s influence came from controlling the entire match. His ability to read situations, break up attacks and create opportunities made him one of the most complete midfielders in modern football.

But soon after reaching the peak of his career, he faced his biggest test.

A comeback built on patience

The knee injury was a painful chapter.

For a player whose game depended on movement, confidence and physical ability, returning from such a setback required more than fitness.

It required a mentality.

Rodri spent months rebuilding himself, knowing that returning to his previous level would not happen overnight. But his determination never disappeared.

When he finally returned, he was not only trying to prove he could still perform.

He was proving that adversity could not define him.

Spain’s midfield leader

For Spain, Rodri became the symbol of a new generation.

Since making his international debut in 2018, he has earned more than 70 caps and has been one of the country’s most important players.

Before winning the World Cup, he had already lifted the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 with Spain. The 2026 World Cup completed his international legacy.

During the tournament, Rodri provided leadership and control as Spain defeated Argentina in the final to become world champions.

His performances earned him the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament.

Despite receiving individual recognition, Rodri continued to praise his teammates, highlighting Spain’s collective mentality.

Joining football’s immortals

Rodri’s achievements have placed him among the rarest players in football history.

By winning the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Ballon d’Or, he joined legends such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Zinedine Zidane.

At 30 years old, Rodri has completed a journey few footballers ever experience.

His story is not only about trophies.

It is about overcoming the hardest moments and returning stronger.

From the top of football to the uncertainty of injury, and finally back to World Cup glory, Rodri has shown that true greatness is not only about winning.

It is about resilience.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/midfielder-dictator-1494491