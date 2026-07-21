World Cup 2026: Players with the most minutes

TBS Report
20 July, 2026, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2026, 03:21 pm
Illustration: Ashrafun Naher Ananna/TBS Creative

Illustration: Ashrafun Naher Ananna/TBS Creative

Emiliano Martínez, the Golden Glove winner of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, has racked up nine saves to propel his side into the 2026 final against Spain. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi continues to rewrite history, extending his record for the most minutes played in World Cup history to 2,944—a milestone he originally claimed by breaking Paolo Maldini’s 2,217-minute record during the 2022 final in Qatar.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/infograph/numbers/world-cup-2026-players-most-minutes-1493031

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