Fifa launches probe into Argentina’s post-World Cup final chaos

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – Final – Spain v Argentina – New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US – 19 July 2026 Photo: Reuters

Highlights:

Fifa opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina’s post-final conduct.

Prosecutor appointed to assess clashes involving players and coaching staff.

Players and AFA could face suspensions, fines or other sanctions.

Incident followed Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory in the World Cup final.

Investigation comes days after a separate probe into Argentina’s Falklands banner.

Fifa has launched a disciplinary investigation into Argentina following chaotic scenes after the final whistle of the 2026 World Cup final, with players, coaching staff and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) potentially facing sanctions.

World football’s governing body confirmed it has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to examine the incidents that erupted after Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (19 July), reports BBC.

The investigation could lead to suspensions for players or officials found guilty of misconduct, while the AFA could also be fined.

The disciplinary process comes as Argentina is already facing potential punishment over a separate incident in which players displayed a banner supporting the country’s claim over the Falkland Islands after their semi-final victory against England.

What happened after the final whistle?

Tensions boiled over immediately after Spain secured the World Cup title.

As Spanish players rushed onto the pitch to celebrate, a confrontation broke out involving several Argentina players and coaching staff.

According to media reports, defender Nahuel Molina appeared to make contact with Spain midfielder Rodri, triggering a heated exchange.

Leandro Paredes then became involved, appearing to jab Spain defender Eric Garcia in the throat. Substitute Thiago Almada was also seen pushing Spain midfielder Gavi to the ground during the melee.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala also appeared to clash with Spain players during the confrontation.

Fifa later clarified that reports claiming Paredes had been sent off after the match were incorrect. Although an initial commentator information system listed him as receiving a red card, the entry was later removed.

The only dismissal during the match remained Enzo Fernandez’s second yellow card in second-half stoppage time, which left Argentina playing with 10 men throughout extra time.

Possible disciplinary action

Fifa’s disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor, allowing the governing body to investigate a broader range of offences beyond violent conduct.

Under Article 13 of Fifa’s disciplinary code, players and officials can be punished for violating principles of fair play or bringing football into disrepute.

The prosecutor will consider both aggravating and mitigating circumstances before recommending any sanctions, which could include global suspensions, fines or other disciplinary measures.

Previous Fifa cases under similar provisions have resulted in significant punishments, including former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales receiving a three-year football ban after the 2023 Women’s World Cup, while Uruguay striker Luis Suarez served a four-month football suspension following his infamous biting incident at the 2014 World Cup.

While similar lengthy bans appear unlikely in this case, any sanctions imposed would apply worldwide.

Fifa has not indicated when the investigation will conclude.

Argentina’s recent disciplinary record

The AFA has faced repeated disciplinary scrutiny in recent years.

Following Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup final, the federation was fined £18,300 over offensive behaviour and violations of fair play during post-match celebrations, although no players were suspended.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later received a two-match suspension in 2024 for offensive behaviour during World Cup qualifiers, while midfielder Enzo Fernandez apologised after posting a video containing a song criticised by the French Football Federation as racist and discriminatory.

Argentina are also awaiting the outcome of a separate Fifa disciplinary process after players displayed a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” following their semi-final victory over England at the current World Cup.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/fifa-launches-probe-argentinas-post-world-cup-final-chaos-1494351