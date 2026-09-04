The driver of minister’s SUV fined for going against traffic

Police yesterday filed two cases over a minister’s vehicle being driven on the wrong side of Circuit House Road in the capital.

A senior official of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic division said the vehicle, a Range Rover bearing registration number Dhaka Metro-Gha-18-2125, was stopped by traffic police at around 9:08am while travelling towards the Secretariat against traffic.

The driver, Arif Hossain, was sued for reckless driving, the official said, adding that police imposed a fine of Tk 3,000 in each case, totalling Tk 6,000.

The vehicle belonged to the civil aviation ministry, and Minister Rashiduzzaman Millat was inside when it was stopped, officials said.

Traffic officials described the action as unprecedented, saying they could not recall any previous instance in Bangladesh of cases being filed over a minister’s vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road.

There have been previous reports of vehicles carrying ministers being driven against traffic to avoid congestion or reach their destinations faster, but no cases were filed over those incidents, they said.

The incident sparked discussion at the Secretariat, with senior police officials saying the action showed that traffic rules should apply equally to everyone, regardless of the status of a vehicle’s passengers.

A senior police official said the prime minister’s motorcade has been obeying traffic rules and signals even when travelling on congested roads.

He said the cases against the minister’s vehicle should send a message to senior government officials to comply with traffic laws.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/the-driver-ministers-suv-fined-going-against-traffic-4264506