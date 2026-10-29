The Dhaka BRT: A masterclass in building a bus station for buses that don’t exist

After wasting Tk 2,810 crore on Dhaka–Gazipur BRT, the government plans to spend another Tk 45 crore demolishing what took 14 years to build. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Let us begin with the sheer audacity of the situation.

Imagine gathering the finest engineering minds, securing loans from international lenders, and spending 14 years in the dust and noise of construction. Now imagine pouring Tk2,810 crore into elevated stations and dedicated corridors, only to realise at the very end, “Wait. Which way do the doors open?”

In Bangladesh, we have achieved a level of bureaucratic performance art that Kafka himself would have dismissed as too on the nose for fiction.

We built a transit system with zero buses. We built platforms for passengers to board on the right, while every standard bus in the country opens its doors on the left. It is a physical monument to the disconnect between those who design our cities and the reality of the people who live in them.

The theatre of the absurd

The failure itself is not the most fascinating part. The breathtaking, glacial silence that surrounded it is.

Picture the endless design review meetings: The foreign consultants present the blueprints. The local officials nod. The Planning Commission nods. The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division nods. Everyone nods. It is a masterclass in collective, synchronised nodding.

Did no one think to ask, “Excuse me, but if the bus door is on the left and the platform is on the right, what happens to the passenger?”

In a functioning system, that question is asked in the first week. In our system, that question is filed under things that might cause a fuss later. We have developed a governance model where the gap between the blueprint and reality is just a space to be filled with more concrete.

The ultimate punchline is the demolition. The government is going to tear down those perfectly good stations to build a regular six-lane road. We are taking a symbol of our incompetence, crushing it into gravel, and paving over it. We just cover our failures with asphalt and pretend it was a parking lot all along.

The ultimate punchline is the demolition. The government is going to tear down those perfectly good stations to build a regular six-lane road. We are taking a symbol of our incompetence, crushing it into gravel, and paving over it. We just cover our failures with asphalt and pretend it was a parking lot all along.

The second invoice

The tragedy of the Dhaka-Gazipur BRT does not end with the Tk2,810 crore already flushed down the drain.

The government is going to spend another Tk45 crore just to demolish the 25 stations and lane dividers they spent 14 years building. We did not just waste a quarter-billion dollars building a transit system with the doors on the wrong side. We are now paying a demolition penalty to turn it back into a regular highway.

Do you know how much Tk45 crore is? That is roughly what it costs to buy a fleet of actual, functioning buses. We are spending the money to buy a bus fleet just to destroy the stations where the buses were supposed to park.

The images of the abandoned stations show concrete pillars overgrown with weeds and plastered with political posters. Regular traffic whizzes by completely ignoring them. These structures look less like a 21st-century transit hub and more like an ancient ruin discovered by archaeologists.

The accountability void

Naturally, we asked who was responsible. The BUET experts called it a systemic failure and suggested identifying the culprits. That was a charming thought.

Here, accountability is a ghost. It passes through walls. It whispers in the halls of the ministry and then evaporates before anyone can pin it down. When everyone is responsible, including the Roads and Highways Department, the Bridges Division, the BRT Company, the foreign consultants, and the Planning Commission, it means no one is. The error belongs to the vibe of the administration.

The Bangladesh Institute of Planners called the cancellation a black day. I would argue it was just a Tuesday. The cabinet did not even bother announcing it at the press briefing. It is almost as if they were hoping we would not notice the Tk2,810 crore hole in the ground, now being paved over with a six-lane highway.

What actually works

The darkest part of this whole farce is the timeline. We spent 14 years on this. A child born when the project was approved is now old enough to vote, and they still cannot take a BRT bus to Gazipur.

Meanwhile, countries like Uganda and the Philippines treat accountability as a legal requirement.

In Uganda, they legalised citizen participation in procurement monitoring. Public forums put thousands of citizens face-to-face with officials, and trained journalists used procurement data to expose mismanagement.

In the Philippines, they put accredited NGOs on actual bid committees and use geotagging tools to track project progress.

In Kenya, participatory budgeting is legally binding, and elected oversight committees supervise implementation.

They are not perfect. They are trying. They have built mechanisms where the gap between the taxpayer’s money and the concrete on the ground is guarded by the people themselves.

We have built a monument to the idea that if you ignore the details long enough, the details will eventually be torn down by a bulldozer.

So let us raise a glass to the Dhaka BRT. To the buses that never arrived. To the doors that opened the wrong way. To the 14 years we spent building a very expensive, elevated, concrete driveway for cars.

And to the officials who signed off on it: May you forever board a bus where the door opens into oncoming traffic, wondering why the platform is on the other side.

Zakir Kibria is a Bangladeshi writer, policy analyst and entrepreneur based in Kathmandu, Nepal. He can be reached at zakir.kibria@gmail.com

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/dhaka-brt-masterclass-building-bus-station-buses-dont-exist-1586936