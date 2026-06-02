Tasnim Jara dismisses claims of negotiations with BNP

Published :

Jun 01, 2026 17:45

In a post on her verified Facebook page, Jara responded to what she said were rumours circulating about her political activities, UNB reports.

“A false claim is being spread that Tasnim Jara had negotiations with BNP. Some are even claiming that Jara maintains a channel with BNP and that BNP gave her a green signal,” she wrote.

Rejecting the claims, Jara said she had never engaged in any such discussion with BNP or any other political party. “I have never had any such discussion with BNP or any other party,” she said.

She challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence.

“Ask those who are spreading these claims, when, where and with whom this negotiation take place. They will not be able to provide any names, dates or evidence,” the former NCP leader wrote.

She said no such incident had ever occurred and alleged that the rumours were being spread to serve a particular narrative. “The purpose of spreading this falsehood is to create a narrative that suits certain interests,” she added.

Jara contested the 13th parliamentary election from Dhaka-9 constituency as an independent candidate but was defeated.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jamaat-sheltering-many-covert-extortionists-rizvi