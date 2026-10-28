Tarique urges Uniqlo to expand investment in Bangladesh’s RMG sector

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (R) and Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the parent company of Uniqlo, shake hands during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on 28 October 2026. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (28 October) urged Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo to expand its investment in Bangladesh’s garment sector, particularly in man-made fibres, technical textiles and sustainable apparel, pledging government support for the expansion.

The call came during a meeting with a delegation led by Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the parent company of Uniqlo, at 10:30am local time in Tokyo, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin.

Tarique praised Uniqlo’s trust in Bangladesh and its parent company’s longstanding business engagement with the country.

The meeting discussed opportunities to increase investment in Bangladesh’s ready-made garment industry, with particular emphasis on man-made fibres, technical textiles and sustainable clothing production.

They also discussed expanding cooperation in technology transfer, skills development, product innovation, advanced manufacturing systems and environment-friendly production processes.

The prime minister said his government is ready to provide the necessary support to help Uniqlo expand its operations in Bangladesh.

He also highlighted the government’s willingness to facilitate land arrangements, investment approvals and other necessary administrative clearances to support the company’s expansion.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of implementing the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), expressing hope that it will help expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/tarique-urges-uniqlo-expand-investment-bangladeshs-rmg-sector-1585241