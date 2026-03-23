Tarique Rahman’s govt will fulfill its promises: Mirza Fakhrul

He said this while inaugurating a canal excavation programme on Neha River at Bhaularhat in Raipur Union of Sadar Upazila.

Fakhrul said Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had initiated a green revolution in the country through canal excavation programmes, and today his son, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is continuing that legacy by launching similar initiatives.

Noting that BNP places the highest importance on farmers’ issues, the minister said following Ziaur Rahman’s canal excavation programme, Khaleda Zia had undertaken extensive initiatives for farmers’ welfare, including waiving agricultural loans up to Taka 5000 and land taxes up to 25 bighas of farmland.

Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, the BNP government has already begun implementing its electoral promises to farmers within a short time as agricultural loan up to Taka 10,000 has been waived with interest, he said.

Fakhrul said Family Card has already been launched and now canal excavation is being carried out as a natural solution to irrigation problems.

State Minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad, Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Farzana, and other distinguished persons of the district were present at the event organized by the Thakurgaon Water Development Board.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/10-arrested-after-bnp-jamat-feud-leads-to-vandalism-looting-in-40-shariatpur-homes