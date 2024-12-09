Tarique: Movement succeeded with support from many political parties

Tarique Rahman has said that the BNP’s movements against the Hasina government succeeded not solely through their efforts but with the active participation and support of numerous other political parties.

“I believe that our success was possible because people from all walks of life came together and joined the movement on the streets,” he said.

He made these remarks as the chief guest on Sunday afternoon during the closing session of a day-long divisional training workshop on “31-Point State Reform Proposals and Public Engagement” held at the Rangpur Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Tarique Rahman emphasized that it was through collective efforts that they managed to oust the autocratic regime.

“We united and forced the autocrat to leave. This was possible due to the concerted efforts of millions of people,” he said.

Similarly, he added, rebuilding the nation cannot be achieved by the BNP alone.

“To rebuild the country, the nation must be united. It’s not just about the BNP; people across all political affiliations and beliefs need to come together,” he said, citing the unity seen during the mass uprising in July and August.

He urged all BNP leaders and activists to play their role in rebuilding the nation by working hand-in-hand with others.

“It’s widely said that BNP is the largest political party in the country and enjoys the trust of people from all classes. This presents a significant opportunity for BNP, and we must realize it by uniting the nation,” he said.

Tarique Rahman acknowledged that people may have differing opinions but stressed that unity is the key to achieving their goals.

Referring to the 31-point reform proposals, he said: “These are not religious scriptures that cannot be changed. They can and will be amended if necessary. Any acceptable proposals from the general public or political parties will be included in the 31 points.”

He also called on all BNP leaders to communicate the 31-point reform proposals to the grassroots.

He instructed them to organize similar workshops at the district, upazila, and union levels to reach ordinary people.

“We must inform people about the initiatives BNP will undertake for their welfare if it comes to power,” he said, urging everyone to take these proposals to the doorstep of the people.

