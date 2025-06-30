NCP blames BNP, allies for stalemate in reform progress

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain has blamed BNP and its like-minded parties for stalling the progress on fundamental state reforms during dialogues with the National Consensus Commission.

“Overall, it seems that the fundamental reforms remain stalled due to BNP and a few like-minded parties,” he told reporters yesterday (29 June) after the seventh day of the second phase of talks between the commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The NCP leader said discussion turned to a bargaining place over the reform.

The current situation suggests that if BNP makes a compromise, it is seen as compromising party interests, he added.

“But if we make a compromise for reforms, it’s perceived as giving up national interests,” Akhtar said.

The NCP leader said they believes that fundamental reforms are needed to ensure the balance of power in the country following the July Mass uprising

About the appointment committee for constitutional and statutory institutions, Akhtar said the objections from BNP and some other parties have blocked its implementation.

Most political parties are in favour of proportional representation (PR) in the upper house election. But this proposal also witnessed resistance in Sunday’s discussion, he said.

In response to a question about the potential instability if consensus is not achieved, Akhtar said the current government’s responsibility extends beyond merely holding an election.

He stressed the need to issue the July Declaration first, announce a National Charter based on fundamental reforms, ensure visible progress in the trial process, guarantee a level playing field for all parties in the election, and ensure neutrality in the field-level administration.

“If the government fails to fulfill these core responsibilities, we will certainly reconsider whether NCP will participate in the next election,” said the NCP leader.

Akhtar said merely holding an election to change the faces in power—without altering the underlying power structure—is not in line with public expectations.

“We want to work with the people of Bangladesh to explore the implementation path to meaningful reform,” he said.

Regarding the July Declaration, he said, “If the government fails to issue it, then we along with all pro- the July Mass Uprising parties, will publicly read it out on 3 August.”