Some BNP leaders in panic mode over party’s hardline stance on crime

The BNP’s tougher stance against leaders and activists involved in criminal activities has triggered concern among those facing allegations of extortion, land grabbing, tender manipulation, drug trading, and attempts to establish local dominance.

While grassroots members have largely welcomed the move, party insiders said those accused of wrongdoing fear expulsion or arrest if investigations confirm their involvement.

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ordered strict action against those involved in activities that damage the party’s image or violate the law. The leadership has also instructed party units to compile lists of leaders and activists accused of wrongdoing.

The latest measures came after several incidents in Dhaka, including an attack and vandalism at the Radda in Mirpur, the vandalism of content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio, and clashes between law enforcement and activists during a hawker eviction drive.

On 30 September, the party dissolved three Dhaka committees within hours over allegations of involvement in the incidents and expelled several leaders for breaching discipline.

Police have arrested several people over the Mirpur incidents and are continuing their investigations. BNP reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti was also instructed to resign over the Radda incident. She later submitted her resignation to the speaker.

Action against Mishti sends clear message

Sylhet district BNP member Foysal Ahmed Chowdhury told TBS that action against Mishti had sent a clear message that nobody would be protected for wrongdoing.

He said the move was a warning to leaders involved in illegal activities. “Some people in the party are involved in various crimes. They are damaging the party’s image.”

He added that many grassroots activists have welcomed the party’s position.

Feni district BNP member secretary Alal Uddin Alal said the hardline position is having a significant impact on party members.

“There has been a major reaction among party leaders and activists. Not only those involved in crimes but also those who are not involved have been affected by the message,” he said.

Central Jubo Dal first joint general secretary Billal Hossain Tareque said the party’s message is clear: “Anyone involved in crime will lose the opportunity to do politics permanently.”

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Emran Saleh Prince said fear is growing among party members. “There is a sense of fear among everyone. Those involved in crimes are particularly anxious,” he told TBS.

Some continue activities discreetly

Some grassroots leaders said the tougher stance had not stopped criminal activities entirely.

Mazharul Islam Russell, former president of Mohammadpur Chhatra Dal and a Jubo Dal leader, said habitual extortionists continued their activities discreetly.

Nevertheless, the measures have raised hopes among grassroots activists who had remained committed to the party during difficult periods, he added.

BNP collecting info

The BNP has instructed its central and organisational units to collect information on leaders and activists allegedly involved in crimes using the party’s name.

Party sources said offenders will face both organisational and legal action, with police to arrest suspects once investigations confirm their involvement.

Around 400-500 leaders and activists have been expelled since the party formed the government in February, and more than 4,000 since 5 August 2024. The party has also issued show-cause notices and taken other disciplinary measures, party sources said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/some-bnp-leaders-panic-mode-over-partys-hardline-stance-crime-1562781