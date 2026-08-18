Saudi-led consortium buys EA in landmark $55 billion deal

Electronic Arts and PIF (Public Investment Fund) logos are seen in this illustration, taken on 30 September, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Electronic Arts (EA), one of the world’s largest video game companies, has been acquired in a $55 billion deal by a Saudi Arabia-led investor group, marking one of the biggest takeovers in the gaming industry’s history.

The company will no longer be publicly traded following the completion of the transaction.

The consortium is led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and also includes private equity firm Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, an investment firm headed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

EA confirmed that all required regulatory approvals had been obtained by 30 July and said the transaction was expected to be completed on 4 August.

The deal received approval under both European Union merger rules and the bloc’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation.

The acquisition, first announced in September 2025, is considered the largest leveraged buyout in history.

Under the new ownership structure, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund will hold a 93.4% stake in the company, while Affinity Partners and Silver Lake will own 1.1% and 5.5%, respectively.

Founded in 1982, EA is known for popular gaming franchises including EA Sports FC, Battlefield, The Sims and Madden NFL.

Analysts say the deal reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in the gaming and sports industries as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/saudi-led-consortium-buys-ea-landmark-55-billion-deal-1517696