Man City clinch 1-0 win in season’s first derby

Erling Haaland battles for possession with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, 13 September, 2026. Photo: Collected.

Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (13 September), with Erling Haaland scoring the winner in the 199th Manchester derby.

The Norwegian striker struck in the 60th minute, turning home a deflected cross from Josko Gvardiol after City had been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute of the opening period after reacting to a kick from United captain Bruno Fernandes.

City then had to defend with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour.

United came close before and after half-time, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo hitting the woodwork.

However, the hosts struggled to create clear chances as City’s defence held firm.

Haaland’s goal initially went under a lengthy VAR review for offside before being awarded.

City nearly doubled their lead soon after, but United goalkeeper Senne Lammens denied Enzo Fernandez’s long-range shot.

United pushed for an equaliser late on, but Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a crucial save to deny Bryan Mbeumo in stoppage time.

The win gave City four victories from four Premier League matches, keeping them level on 12 points with Arsenal at the top of the table.

It was also City’s 65th victory in the Manchester derby.

For Haaland, the goal was his ninth in the fixture, moving him level with Sergio Aguero as City’s joint-second-highest scorer in Manchester derbies.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/man-city-clinch-1-0-win-seasons-first-derby-1541856