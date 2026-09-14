Indian women cricketers refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Naqvi

India’s women refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after the team won a record-extending eighth continental title yesterday (13 September).

India hammered Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the T20 final in Dubai yesterday, but Harmanpreet Kaur’s side skipped the trophy presentation, repeating the stance of the men’s team last year.

On both occasions, the trophy was supposed to have been handed over by Naqvi in his role as head of the Asian Cricket Council.

Naqvi is also Pakistan’s interior minister and head of the country’s cricket board.

There are long-running tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan.

A year after beating Pakistan in the final, the men’s side have still not collected their trophy.

“That stand has been taken by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), and we stand by it,” Indian women’s coach Amol Muzumdar told reporters.

“We are the champions, that’s good enough.”

Yesterday’s presentation was delayed by nearly 50 minutes, after which Naqvi distributed medals to the runners-up before the ceremony ended abruptly.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla were at the ground as India presented medals to their players themselves.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/indian-women-cricketers-refuse-asia-cup-trophy-pakistan-cricket-board-chief-naqvi