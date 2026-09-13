Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win US Open title, takes No 1 ranking

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, with her trophy after she won the women’s singles final of the US Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in New York. Photo: Collected

Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 on Saturday to win her first US Open title and complete her rise to the top of the women’s world rankings.

Rybakina had already secured the No 1 ranking by reaching the semifinals, but capped her campaign by claiming the trophy Sabalenka had won in the previous two years.

“It’s still so difficult to process what happened,” Rybakina said. “Too many achievements these few weeks.”

The victory gave the 27-year-old her third Grand Slam title and second of the year. She also defeated Sabalenka in the Australian Open final earlier this season.

Rybakina ended Sabalenka’s 19-match winning streak at the US Open. Sabalenka had not lost at Flushing Meadows since the 2023 final against Coco Gauff.

Rybakina earned $5.5 million, the biggest prize in Grand Slam history, and joined Sabalenka and French Open champion Mirra Andreeva as the only players with three tour titles this season.

Sabalenka, who received $2.8 million, was seeking to become the first woman since Serena Williams from 2012-14 to win three consecutive US Open titles. She smashed her racket after briefly embracing Rybakina at the net.

“I was just out there competing, trying to do my best with what I had there today,” Sabalenka said. “Not good enough.”

Although Rybakina struggled with her first serve, she consistently pressured Sabalenka with her returns. She earned 12 break points and converted three, enough to secure the victory.

Rybakina’s win was the first time the lower-ranked player prevailed in a US Open women’s final between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds since 2000.

Sabalenka had occupied the top ranking for 99 consecutive weeks, but Rybakina will take over on Monday.

Born in Russia, Rybakina represents Kazakhstan. She won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2022 and now needs only the French Open title to complete a career Grand Slam.

Sabalenka acknowledged Rybakina’s powerful serve and ability to dictate play, particularly on the fast US Open courts.

Rybakina had struggled at the US Open in previous years, never advancing beyond the fourth round before this tournament. She also briefly stopped playing during a quarterfinal match against Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati because of a foot injury but recovered in time for New York.

“I honestly was coming here for the last 10 years, and it was never successful — nothing close to that,” Rybakina said. “It’s just incredible. I’m falling in love with New York more and more.”

Sabalenka had reached the US Open final four straight times and the semifinals six times, but her impressive run at Flushing Meadows ended with Saturday’s defeat.

The Belarusian had won both of her previous meetings with Rybakina this season, at Indian Wells and Miami, and leads their career rivalry 10-8.

Rybakina took the opening set after Sabalenka struggled with her serve and became increasingly frustrated. Sabalenka recovered in the second set, breaking Rybakina late to level the match, but Rybakina quickly regained control in the decider and completed the biggest victory of her career.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/rybakina-beats-sabalenka-win-us-open-title-takes-no-1-ranking-1541006