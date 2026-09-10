Liverpool’s Mac Allister ‘very sad’ not to receive new contract offer

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister expressed sadness on Tuesday (8 September) after not ​receiving a new contract offer, saying he ‌had considered his transfer options as he spoke ahead of yesterday’s (9 September) Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid ​at Anfield.

The 27-year-old Argentina international, who ​has two years left on his current ⁠deal, said Liverpool had informed him they ​could not offer new terms, unlike for fellow ​midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch who extended their contracts earlier this year.

“I received the news that ​the club was not in a position ​to offer me a new contract which, of course, makes ‌me ⁠very, very sad,” he told reporters.

Mac Allister chose to remain at Anfield following the arrival of former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, citing “something ​special” during ​pre-season.

Iraola noted ⁠there was still time to negotiate, emphasising that he focuses on ​performance rather than contracts.

Mac Allister said ​there ⁠were options to leave in the close season but added: “I think right now I’m in the ⁠right ​club and I have ​the right mindset to give 100% for this club.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/liverpools-mac-allister-very-sad-not-receive-new-contract-offer-1538791