Messi, Mbappé, Kane headline star-studded Ballon d’Or 2026 shortlist

Lionel Messi is back in the Ballon d’Or race, joined by Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane on the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 award, with defending champion Ousmane Dembélé also in contention.

The shortlist features several of world football’s biggest stars, including Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Vinícius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Lautaro Martínez.

Paris Saint-Germain dominate the nominations with 10 players on the list: Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, Marquinhos and Ferran Torres, who represented both Barcelona and PSG during the season.

Messi is seeking a record ninth Ballon d’Or, while Dembélé is aiming to retain the prize he won in 2025.

The complete men’s shortlist is:

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Vinícius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vitinha, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella and Gabriel.

The women’s shortlist also includes several leading players, including Ewa Pajor, Alexia Putellas, Khadija Shaw, Caroline Graham Hansen, Claudia Pina and Pernille Harder.

The 2026 awards will also feature categories for Young Talent, Goalkeeper, Coach and Club of the Year in both the men’s and women’s competitions, alongside the Striker of the Year awards and the Sócrates Prize.

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London on 26 October, marking the first time the prestigious awards ceremony has taken place in the city.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/messi-mbappe-kane-headline-star-studded-ballon-dor-2026-shortlist-1537226