Cole Palmer double helps Chelsea beat Leeds 6-3, reach last 16

Cole Palmer plays to the crowd after starting Chelsea’s fightback against Leeds. Photo: Collected

Cole Palmer scored twice as Chelsea came from two goals down to beat Leeds United 6-3 at Stamford Bridge and reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea made nine changes to their starting XI and struggled in the first half as Leeds took control of the match.

Leeds opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-back Tarik Muharemovic headed Harry Wilson’s corner past Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Leeds could have doubled their lead through Sean Longstaff, while Valentín Barco and 16-year-old debutant Reggie Watson struggled in midfield. Estêvão Willian and Jamie Gittens also found it difficult to make an impact in attack.

Leeds made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half. Barco lost possession before Ethan Ampadu moved forward and found Lukas Nmecha, who set up Brenden Aaronson to score.

Chelsea were given a way back into the match in the 53rd minute when Pep Chavarría went down following slight contact from Daniel James. Referee Jarred Gillett awarded a penalty, which Palmer converted.

Palmer equalised two minutes later after Morgan Rogers laid the ball off for him. He finished from 20 yards to make it 2-2.

Chelsea took the lead on the hour mark when Palmer and Rogers combined before Pedro Neto finished to make it 3-2.

Welbeck made it 4-2 in the 65th minute with a sharp turn and finish.

Leeds responded when Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on and pulled a goal back. Chelsea restored their two-goal advantage when Rogers crossed for Barco to score his first goal for the club.

Chelsea scored their sixth when Barco’s mishit shot was diverted in by Welbeck.

The result was Leeds’ 14th defeat at this stage of the competition in 18 years.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso admitted responsibility for the team’s difficult first half after making nine changes. He made four substitutions at half-time, including Reece James for Watson and Neto for Malo Gusto.

Rogers and Palmer also came on for Estêvão and Gittens.

“I take responsibility,” Alonso said. “No player is to blame. It’s the decisions we took.”

Leeds manager Daniel Farke criticised the penalty decision, saying it was given “out of nothing”.

“A quality player scores and the body language of the Chelsea players was different,” Farke said.

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in Alonso’s first five games but have conceded 10 goals in all competitions.

Farke described the match as “a crazy nuts game”.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cole-palmer-double-helps-chelsea-beat-leeds-6-3-reach-last-16-1538756