Australian World Cup star Cristian Volpato has been fined after failing a roadside test for cocaine, police and media reports said today (9 September).

Volpato was reported in July to have allegedly tested positive for cocaine after he was pulled over for speeding in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said today (9 September) that a second sample taken at the time had also tested positive.

They said a 22-year-old man, widely identified by local media as Italy-based Volpato, was fined $522.

His driving licence has also been suspended since July.

Volpato, an attacking midfielder for Serie A side Sassuolo, made three appearances at the World Cup after switching his international allegiance from Italy to Australia shortly before the tournament.

He was born and raised in Sydney before moving overseas and represented Italy at various youth levels.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/australian-world-cup-star-volpato-fined-after-positive-cocaine-test-1537516