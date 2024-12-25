Saikat to officiate in Border-Gavaskar series

Bangladeshi umpire Shafuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat is all set to officiate in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Series between Australia and India.

The fourth Test begins tomorrow in Melbourne where Saikat will act as the TV umpire.

Saikat, the first and only ICC Elite Panel umpire from Bangladesh, will act as an on-field umpire in the fifth and final Test, to start in Sydney on January 3.

Saikat, a former first-class cricketer, was rewarded for years of hard work when he became the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate in the ODI World Cup in 2023. He later officiated in the 2023 T20 World Cup as well as many high-profile Test, ODI and T20I matches.