Short doubtful for Australia’s Champions Trophy semi

Australia’s Matthew Short watches the ball after playing a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. Photo: AFP

Australia’s Matt Short looks set to miss the Champions Trophy semifinals after suffering a thigh injury during Friday’s abandoned Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Skipper Steve Smith said the opener, who suffered the quad injury while fielding and struggled on to make 20 runs from 15 balls before the game was washed out, was unlikely to be fit to face India or New Zealand on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I think he’ll be struggling,” Smith said. “I think we saw tonight he wasn’t moving very well. I think it’s probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover.”

Jake Fraser-McGurk would offer similar skills as a replacement for Short at the top of the batting order, while young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly is Australia’s travelling reserve.

“We’ve got a few guys there to come in to fill a job,” Smith added.

A second abandoned game from three group matches assured Australia of a spot in the semifinals but they will not know their opposition nor the venue for the match until after India face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.