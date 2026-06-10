Ending 21-year drought, Tigers beat Australia in first ODI by 86 runs

The scoreboard reflected that superiority as Bangladesh began the three-match ODI series with a comprehensive victory over the most successful team in one-day international history. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh beat Australia in an ODI for only the second time, ending a 21-year wait with an 86-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the first match of the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka’s Mirpur today (9 June).

The last and only previous win had come in 2005. Despite Bangladesh’s rise as a formidable ODI side since the 2015 World Cup, during which they defeated every other Test-playing nation in the format, Australia had remained the one team they could not conquer. That wait is now over.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, the Tigers had posted 284-8 in their 50 overs.

The innings was built on a 96-run second-wicket stand between Tanzid Hasan Tamim (54 off 44) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67 off 86), before Mosaddek Hossain – returning to the side after four years – took charge in the back end.

Nahid Rana has words with Josh Inglis at Bangladesh vs Australia on Jun 09, 2026. Photo: BCB

Mosaddek finished unbeaten on 86 off 70 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes, adding crucial late partnerships with Taskin Ahmed (20 off 16) to lift Bangladesh past 280.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 3-38, while Matt Renshaw and Liam Scott took two wickets each.

In reply, Australia were reduced to 191-9 in 42.2 overs – with Nahid Rana taking 4-41 – before rain brought play to a halt.

Najmul Hossain Shanto steps in after Nahid Rana shared words with Josh Inglis at Bangladesh vs Australia match on Jun 09, 2026. Photo: AFP

The match did not resume, and Bangladesh were awarded the win by 86 runs under the DLS method.

Mosaddek also contributed with the ball, claiming 2-37 in 10 overs, cementing his status as the player of the match.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/ending-20-year-drought-tigers-beat-australia-first-odi-86-runs-1458291