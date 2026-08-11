Indian cricket board to seek govt permission for proposed tour of Bangladesh: Report

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is set to approach the Indian government for permission and clarity over the national team’s proposed tour of Bangladesh, India Today reported.

Citing a top BCCI source, India Today said the BCCI cannot take a decision on the tour on its own at this stage and will seek the government’s guidance.

“We are working on it and will seek permission and clarity as far as the Bangladesh tour is concerned. We can’t take any decision on our own at this stage. No decision has been taken yet, but we will soon approach the government,” the source said.

The source also confirmed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has written to the BCCI and that the two boards remain in constant communication over the proposed series.

The BCB has kept a window from 29 August to 15 September for the proposed white-ball series against India.

The revised itinerary reportedly has three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs are likely to be scheduled for 1, 3 and 6 September, followed by T20Is on 9, 12 and 13 September. The Indian team is expected to reach Bangladesh on 28 August.

India were earlier scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025 for three ODIs and three T20Is but the series was deferred to September 2026.

The BCCI and BCB officially cited international commitments and scheduling convenience for the postponement, although the move came amid wider diplomatic tensions between the two countries that also hit cricketing ties.

The flashpoint came in January when Kolkata Knight Riders were instructed by the BCCI to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.

Mustafizur had been bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction in December 2025 and was the only Bangladesh player picked in that year’s auction.

The BCCI subsequently directed KKR to release Mustafizur, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia saying the decision was taken amid the “recent developments” in ties between the two countries.

The development triggered a strong reaction in Bangladesh. The BCB then decided that its national team would not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and advice from the Bangladesh government. The board also asked the ICC to move Bangladesh’s matches out of India.

The Bangladesh government had ordered an indefinite suspension of the broadcast and promotion of the IPL in the country following the Mustafizur controversy.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/indian-cricket-board-seek-govt-permission-proposed-tour-bangladesh-report-1511011