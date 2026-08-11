Lamine Yamal buys former Shakira-Piqué mansion in Barcelona

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal reportedly bought the former mansion of singer Shakira and ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué in Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona. Photo: Collected

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has reportedly purchased the former mansion of singer Shakira and ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué in the exclusive Ciudad Diagonal residential area of Esplugues de Llobregat.

Spanish media reports have put the value of the property at between €11 million and €14 million. Architectural Digest España reported in November 2025 that Yamal had acquired the mansion, citing reports from several Spanish outlets.

The property, located on the outskirts of Barcelona and close to the Catalan club’s training facilities, was previously the family home of Shakira and Piqué before their separation in 2022. Yamal reportedly completed the purchase after several months of negotiations.

Built in 2012 and designed by architect Mireia Admetller, the residence is part of the Ciudad Diagonal complex and offers extensive privacy and security.

Inside the luxury mansion

Reports describe the property as featuring indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, paddle court, cinema room, wine cellar and a private recording studio that was used by Shakira.

The residence also has multiple terraces and large glass windows, with its elevated location offering views towards Barcelona and the Mediterranean.

The wider complex originally consisted of several separate residences, with properties associated with members of both the Piqué and Shakira families.

Yamal, who reportedly completed the purchase when he was still 18, has since made the property his home as his football career continues its rapid ascent.

From teenage prodigy to luxury homeowner

Yamal made his Barcelona first-team debut at just 15 in 2023 and became Spain’s youngest player and youngest goalscorer after making his international debut later that year.

His rapid rise has since established him as one of the most prominent young players in world football.

The mansion has also drawn attention for security reasons. In July, an attempted break-in at Yamal’s home was reportedly thwarted by private security while the player was away with Spain at the 2026 World Cup. Catalan police subsequently opened an investigation into the incident.

The property’s history, luxury facilities and association with Shakira and Piqué have made Yamal’s new home one of the most talked-about celebrity residences in Barcelona.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/lamine-yamal-buys-former-shakira-pique-mansion-barcelona-1511476