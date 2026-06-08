Tamim becomes BCB president uncontested after election sweep

The Daily Star

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was elected uncontested as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after no other candidate challenged his nomination following Sunday’s board elections, the BCB Election Commission announced in Mirpur.

Candidates from the existing BCB ad hoc committee secured a majority in the elections, with Tamim emerging as the highest vote-getter among the elected directors before being nominated for the board’s top post.

Fahim Sinha, a councillor from Abahani, was nominated as vice-president.

Tamim received 73 of the 74 votes cast in Category 2, which comprises Dhaka-based club councillors, topping a field of 16 candidates competing for 12 directorship positions.

The BCB elections once again drew controversy amid allegations of increased political interference. The election process has resulted in the formation of a new 25-member board.

Sayeed Ibrahim Ahmed and Israfil Khasru were joint second among the Category 2 candidates with 72 votes each, while Mohammedan councillor Masuduzzaman secured 70 votes.

Yasir Mohammad Foysal Ashiq, who had served as a director under the National Sports Council (NSC) quota before resigning during Aminul Islam Bulbul’s tenure, won election with 68 votes.

Sinha and Shanian Taneem each received 66 votes. They were followed by Sakib Ahmed Salam with 65 votes, Asif Rabbani with 64, Mirza Yasir Abbas with 63, Md Rafiqul Islam Babu with 53, and Prof Dr Sarker Mahbub Ahmed Shamim with 41 votes. All secured positions as board directors.

Sheikh Mohammad Ruhul Amin and Mohammad Sarfaraz Ahmed were nominated as directors under the NSC quota.

The four unsuccessful candidates were Syed Borhanul Hossain, who received 40 votes, Mohammad Amzad Hossain with 32, Faiyazur Rahman with 23, and Major Imroz Ahmed with 20.

In the divisional contests, Mohammad Shafiqul Alam and Shantanu Islam were elected from Khulna after both secured 10 votes. Mohammad Mizanur Rahman won the Barishal seat, receiving five of the seven votes cast.

Eight directors had already been elected unopposed before polling day. They were former national captain Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Moin Uddin Chowdhury, Sayed Bin Zaman, SM Abdullah Al Fuad, Mir Shakrul Alam Simanto, Mirza Faisal Amin, Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury, and Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/tamim-becomes-bcb-president-uncontested-after-election-sweep-4192871