Tanzid turns corner in ODIs

The Daily Star

For more than two years, Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s One-Day International career drifted between promise and uncertainty. Tasked with filling a long-standing void at the top of Bangladesh’s batting order after his debut in the 2023 Asia Cup, the left-handed opener showed flashes but rarely enough to shape results.

The shift began in T20Is at the start of 2024. Freed by the format, Tanzid’s natural aggression surfaced, quickly turning him into a key figure. In 45 innings, he has struck 11 fifties — already third among Bangladesh batters, behind Litton Das (16) and Shakib Al Hasan (13).

That surge carried into domestic cricket. In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025, he was named Best Emerging Cricketer after scoring 485 runs, including a century and four fifties. He followed it up by finishing as Bangladesh’s leading T20I run-scorer in 2025 and added 356 runs in 13 innings in the BPL 2026, including a hundred in the final.

More importantly, the confidence built in T20s has begun to translate into the 50-over format. After missing the ODI series against the West Indies in October, he returned strongly against Pakistan at home in March, scoring 175 runs in three innings, including a century and a fifty, with Bangladesh winning both matches in which he made key contributions. He shared the Player of the Series award.

His impact was immediate. An unbeaten 67 off 42 balls helped chase down 115 with ease in the opener, while a composed 107 off 107 deliveries in the decider set up a total of 290, which Bangladesh defended comfortably. Since the Pakistan series, Tanzid has found a balance between aggression and control, offering Bangladesh a level of stability they have long lacked at the top.

Although he fell cheaply in the first fixture of the ongoing home ODI series against New Zealand, Tanzid responded with a fluent 76 off 58 balls in the second on Monday, ensuring a smooth chase of 199 — the kind of situations that have often unsettled the Tigers in recent years.

One of the most notable aspects of his evolution is tempo. The 25-year-old has managed to sustain a strike rate above 100 in ODIs, addressing a long-standing issue at the top, while maintaining enough composure to build innings.

The contrast with his earlier struggles is stark. Criticised for his limitations in chases, his average in defeats had dipped to 12.9 — compared to an overall ODI average of 26.16 — contributing to Bangladesh winning just two of nine matches while chasing over the past two years.

Now, in the midst of a purple patch, expectations are rising. With stiff competition from Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar for the opening slot, Tanzid has strengthened his claim through consistency across formats. If this trajectory holds, Bangladesh may finally have found a dependable opener, and perhaps a long-awaited answer to a persistent problem.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/tanzid-turns-corner-odis-4157436