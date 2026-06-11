Nahid Rana: The fastest South Asian alive

To understand what Nahid Rana means to Bangladesh cricket, one must first sit with what Bangladesh cricket was — and largely still is — in its bones. It is a country that has produced world-class spinners, batters of great elegance, and captains of genuine craft. It has never, in twenty-five years of Test cricket, produced a bowler who could make a batsman flinch by sheer velocity alone. Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed — admirable in their own right, but none could walk to the top of their mark and genuinely threaten to hurt someone. The story of Bangladesh fast bowling, until recently, was one of ingenuity without raw material, of trying to build a house without bricks.

Then, sometime in 2020, a boy in Chapainawabganj picked up a hard ball for the very first time.

Every great story of sport has its unlikely origin. Nahid Rana’s is perhaps the most improbable in the modern game. Born on 2 October 2002 in a district pressed against Bangladesh’s northwest border with India, he did not grow up shaped by cricket academies or Under-19 tournaments. He played with a taped tennis ball. The hard ball was not part of his life until he was eighteen — the age at which most future Test cricketers are already representing their countries at youth level. He enrolled in a Rajshahi cricket academy for the very first time only after completing his HSC examinations.

His height — 6 feet 5 inches — was immediately conspicuous. So was his pace. He began as a net bowler, a faceless figure hurling the ball hard to help others prepare. Scouts noticed. Within months he was part of the Rajshahi squad. On 31 October 2021, roughly a year after touching a hard ball, he made his first-class debut. Exactly a year later, he took his maiden five-wicket haul. His second season in competitive cricket of any kind yielded 41 first-class wickets. In January 2023, the BPL brought him to national attention — bowling consistently between 140 and 148 km/h, as if pace were simply a given. On 22 March 2024, Nahid Rana walked out to bowl in Test cricket.

The pitch at Sylhet was docile, the kind that has historically rendered Bangladeshi pace bowlers decorative at best. Rana did not seem to notice. He took three wickets on the very first day — both Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, who had each scored centuries in a rescue partnership of over 200, fell to him once they crossed three figures, done in by short-pitched deliveries that hurried into their gloves. ESPNcricinfo noted he was “not just fast in brief, fresh bursts” — he could sustain his pace late into difficult sessions, still breaching 145 km/h deep into the third.

September 2024. Rawalpindi. In the second Test of a historic Bangladesh series win in Pakistan, Rana took 4 for 44. But more than the wickets, it was a single delivery that lodged itself in memory. The speed gun read 152.0 km/h — the fastest ever by a Bangladeshi in international cricket. For context: in 2024, he ranked second in the world for average pace in Test cricket, behind only England’s Mark Wood, and ahead of Mitchell Starc. A Bangladeshi pacer, second in the world on average Test speed. The sentence reads like a misprint. It is not.

No active South Asian bowler — not from India, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka — has recorded a faster delivery than Rana’s 152 km/h in Tests or ODIs. Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s finest quick, typically operates between 140 and 148 km/h. The fastest South Asian alive in international cricket proper is a boy from Chapainawabganj who held a hard ball for the first time at eighteen.

If 2024 was the announcement, 2026 has been the coronation. On 11 March 2026, against Pakistan at Mirpur, Rana bowled one of the most extraordinary ODI spells in Bangladesh’s history: 5 for 24 from seven overs. He dismissed Pakistan’s top five by himself, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler ever to do so in a single ODI innings. Pakistan were bowled out for 114 — their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh. The following month, against New Zealand, he claimed another five-wicket haul and was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2026 — the first Bangladeshi man to win the award in over a year.

Then came 9 June 2026. Bangladesh versus Australia. First ODI. Mirpur. Rana finished with 4 for 41 from ten overs, twice breaching 150 km/h, every wicket taken with a delivery of no less than 146 km/h. Australia, needing 278 under DLS, limped to 191 for 9 before rain ended the match. Bangladesh won by 86 runs — only the second time in their entire ODI history they had beaten Australia, and the first ever on home soil.

Nahid Rana did not come from the academy pipeline. He did not play Under-19 cricket. He arrived late, from the margins, with a gift so elemental that it could not be manufactured by any system — only discovered. Bangladesh’s cricket machinery, long built around spin and managed limitation, suddenly had in its possession something it had never had before: a fast bowler who was genuinely, frighteningly fast.

Fast bowlers are written in a language of injury and attrition, and it would be unwise to extend this story too far forward. What can be said with certainty is this: Bangladesh cricket, a country that has historically asked its seamers to manage limitations, now has one who is, by the most objective available measure, among the fastest human beings on a cricket field alive.

On the evening of 9 June 2026, the thunderstorm that arrived over Mirpur after Bangladesh’s victory seemed, in retrospect, entirely appropriate. It is what happens when something unprecedented enters the atmosphere.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/nahid-rana-fastest-south-asian-alive-1459286