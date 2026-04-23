Iran says ready for 2026 World Cup despite security concerns

UNB
23 April, 2026, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2026, 11:19 am
File image of Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani. Photo: Collected

File image of Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani. Photo: Collected

Iran has said it is fully prepared for its national team to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, despite ongoing security concerns.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the country’s sports ministry has completed all necessary preparations for the team’s participation.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has indicated that Iran is expected to take part in the tournament, which is scheduled to run from 11 June to 19 July.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump raised concerns over whether it would be appropriate for the Iranian team to attend the event, citing security issues.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/iran-says-ready-2026-world-cup-despite-security-concerns-1419101

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