Sri Lanka government tells cricket board to quit: Sources

Sri Lanka’s government has urged the national cricket board’s executive committee to make way for a new administration by this weekend, a board official told AFP on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket is the country’s richest sporting body but it has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

It is currently led by four-time president Shammi Silva.

“There will be an interim administration headed by a former investment banker,” the official said, asking not to be named.

“The government is responding to public anger.”

Sri Lanka made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it hosted with India in February-March.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body, suspended Sri Lanka’s membership in November 2023 citing political interference in the running of the local board.

That suspension was lifted at the end of January 2024.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/sri-lanka-government-tells-cricket-board-quit-sources-1418581