Saff Championship to begin on 5 Nov with India-Pakistan clash

Official logo of the SAFF Championship 2026. Photo: Courtesy

The Saff Championship 2026 will kick off in Dhaka on 5 November, with defending champions India set to face Pakistan in the tournament opener.

The fixture for the tournament was released today (15 September), with all matches scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in the capital.

Two matches will be played on the opening day, with Pakistan taking on India at 3:30pm before hosts Bangladesh face Bhutan at 8pm.

On 8 November, the Maldives will play Pakistan at 3:30pm, followed by Bhutan taking on Sri Lanka at 8pm.

The final round of group-stage matches will be held on 11 November, with India facing the Maldives at 3:30pm and Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka at 8pm.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for 14 November.

The Group B winners will face the Group A runners-up in the first semifinal at 3pm, while the Group A winners will take on the Group B runners-up in the second semifinal at 8:30pm.

The final is scheduled for 8pm on 17 November.

Nepal’s participation remains uncertain

Nepal have not been included in the current fixture as their Fifa suspension remains in force.

Saff said it would issue a revised fixture if Nepal’s membership is reinstated in time for them to participate in the tournament.

Under the contingency schedule, Nepal’s inclusion would require changes to the group-stage programme, with the tournament starting a day earlier on 4 November.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/saff-championship-begin-5-nov-india-pakistan-clash-1543451