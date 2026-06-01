Ruling party members linked to worsening law and order situation: Jamaat’s Taher

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher speaking to reporters after attending an Eid reunion and public reception in Cumilla today (31 May). Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher has said the country’s law and order situation is deteriorating day by day, with incidents such as child killings, rape and other crimes increasing at an alarming rate.

Speaking to reporters after attending an Eid reunion and public reception in Cumilla today (31 May), he alleged that members of the ruling party are involved in many of these incidents, which prevents law enforcement agencies from taking strict action in some cases.

He further said, “We will raise the issue in parliament. At the same time, since we have opportunities to engage with the relevant authorities outside parliament, we will discuss how to play a more effective and responsible role in addressing these problems.”

Responding to a question on whether the BNP-led government could be described as a failure, Taher said, “We do not want to label any government as a failure so quickly. However, if the current situation continues, its shortcomings will become increasingly evident to the people.

“Whether we say it or not, the public will ultimately judge it as a failed government. That could create a very serious situation for the country,” he added.

The Jamaat leader also called on the BNP and the prime minister to promptly identify the law-and-order challenges and take effective measures to address them.

“Political rivalry should not be the priority. The country’s development and the welfare of its people are what matter most at this moment,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ruling-party-members-linked-worsening-law-and-order-situation-jamaats-taher