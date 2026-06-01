Jamaat shelters ‘covert extortionists’, uses religious terms to mask extortion: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (31 May) accused Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami of providing shelter to “covert extortionists” and attempting to disguise extortion through the use of religious terminology.

He made the allegation while speaking at a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 45th death anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.

Responding to recent allegations of extortion raised by Jamaat leaders, Rizvi, also political adviser to the prime minister, urged them to look into their own organisation first. “They are making big statements about extortion. They should first look at themselves,” he said.

Referring to media reports, he alleged that two Jamaat leaders, identified as Jahangir and Rabiul, were caught while extracting sand from the Feni River in Mirsharai of Chattogram.

The BNP leader also claimed that a Jamaat leader had allegedly taken money from people by promising relief from a legal case in Feni. “I have given only one or two examples. This indicates that Jamaat provides shelter to such activities,” he said.

He further alleged that Jamaat uses Arabic terms to avoid directly describing extortion. “You use Arabic words. Instead of calling it extortion, you call it ‘hadiyabaji’ or ‘iyanatbaji’ and try to cover it up with Arabic terminology,” he said.

Rizvi claimed there were numerous examples of threats and intimidation linked to such activities.

He said political parties may have individuals who engage in wrongdoing, but the key issue is whether the party takes action against them, claiming that BNP had taken disciplinary action against hundreds of leaders and activists accused of misconduct following 5 August 2024 changeover.

“Our party Chairman and Prime Minister took a strong stance. Hundreds were expelled, relieved of duties or served show-cause notices. No one was spared, from influential leaders to grassroots activists,” the BNP leader said.

He alleged that many Jamaat leaders and members at different organisational levels had also faced accusations of extortion and that the party had taken action only after such incidents appeared in newspapers.

“How have you become angels? How have you become so completely pure? Those who have not been caught are still within your party,” he said.

Rizvi claimed Jamaat was making such remarks because it expects to come to power in the future but had failed to understand the mindset of the Bangladeshi people.

He said people do not support what he described as Jamaat’s “business in the name of religion”.

Addressing Jasas leaders and activists, Rizvi emphasised the importance of promoting Bangladesh’s indigenous cultural heritage while also embracing positive cultural achievements from around the world.

“We study world philosophy, European philosophy and listen to good music from Europe and other countries. There is nothing wrong with that,” he added.

The BNP senior joint secretary general said nationalist forces and their cultural organisations have a responsibility to resist any attempt by foreign or aggressive powers to undermine Bangladesh’s indigenous cultural identity and strength.

The discussion was chaired by Jasas Joint Convener Anisul Islam Sani and moderated by Member Secretary Zakir Hossain Rokon.

Among others, BNP Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Uzzal, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal Convener Abul Kalam Azad, and Jasas leaders Liaquat Ali Lucky, Ferdous Fakir, Javed Ahmed Kislu, Khaleduzzaman Jewel, Farhad Hossain Nion and Rafiza Alam Lucky spoke at the programme.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jamaat-shelters-covert-extortionists-uses-religious-terms-mask-extortion-rizvi-1451156