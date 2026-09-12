Rizvi raises questions over repeated disruptions at Adani power plant

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (12 September) questioned whether sabotage or a conspiracy is behind repeated disruptions in electricity supply from the Adani power plant in India.

“One of its units has broken down. The supply of electricity coming from there has been disrupted. There are crises from so many directions,” he said.

Rizvi made the remarks while addressing a discussion organised by the 12-party alliance at the Jatiya Press Club on “The Ongoing Crisis in the Country and What Patriotic Forces Should Do.”

“Is there any incident? Is there any mystery? Is there sabotage somewhere? This question has arisen in people’s minds, not only mine, but in everyone’s mind. Why are technical faults occurring one after another? Why is a unit shutting down somewhere?” he said.

“These issues are making all of us think. Why is this situation being created? Are various conspiracies being carried out to obstruct the government’s people-oriented programmes? Everyone is thinking about this,” he said.

He said the government has been paying power plants in instalments and is also paying dues under international agreements, including those with India.

“So why is this happening? I have simply raised before you the question that has arisen in people’s minds,” Rizvi said.

He said the country is going through a crisis and alleged that it was being artificially created.

“I don’t know why, but looking at the reality and the incidents taking place, I feel that there may be some conspiracy somewhere. Some may ask how I can say this. But looking at everything, the reality and the prevailing incidents, it seems to me that there may be some conspiracy or plot somewhere,” he said.

He said similar incidents had been seen between 2001 and 2006, suggesting that such incidents could disrupt a government’s normal activities, including people-oriented programmes and social protection measures.

Rizvi questioned whether there was any conspiracy to stop the government’s social protection initiatives.

He also questioned how a banned political party managed to try to resurface and gather a large number of people, asking what the intelligence agencies and police administration were doing.

About the killing of four members of the same Hindu family in Rangpur, he said the government has acted quickly to arrest those responsible and bring them before the law.

“We have to remain alert. We have to remain conscious and united. There must be no opportunity for fascism in this country. If fascism resurfaces, the country’s independence, sovereignty and the rights of the people will face an extreme threat,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/rizvi-raises-questions-over-repeated-disruptions-adani-power-plant-1540586