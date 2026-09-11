Corruption increases, extortion makes people’s lives miserable: Shafiqur tells JS

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has alleged that corruption has increased compared with the past, while middlemen, syndicates and extortion have made people’s lives miserable.

“People tell us, and surely tell you as well, that corruption has increased compared with the past. If we cannot rein it in, no matter how many plans we make, none will actually succeed,” he said in his concluding speech at the third Parliament session today (10 September).

He also said production at some industrial units has fallen by up to 50% due to energy shortages.

Shafiqur said continued electricity and fuel shortages could further reduce industrial production, making it difficult for factory owners to repay bank loans, keep factories running and retain workers.

He urged the government to prioritise electricity and fuel supplies to industries, even if allocations for other sectors need to be reduced.

Calling for essential commodity prices to be kept within people’s reach, he urged the government to take effective measures to stop extortion and control syndicates and middlemen.

The opposition leader also called for stronger action against corruption, warning that government plans would fail unless corruption was brought under control.

On relations with India, he said New Delhi must demonstrate goodwill if it wants good relations with Bangladesh.

“We do not deny India’s contributions. But we are hurt and saddened that India has not only provided shelter to killers but also allowed them to engage in political activities,” he said.

The Jamaat ameer said Bangladesh should take a strong position and negotiate with India based on an independent foreign policy as the renewal of water-sharing agreements approaches.

“There will be negotiations, and there will be a fight on equal terms,” he said.

On former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India, he said she would not have fled if she truly loved the country and its people.

“If you believe that you love this country, you would have stayed and faced the consequences,” he said, adding that those who are honest do not flee the country.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/corruption-increases-extortion-makes-peoples-lives-miserable-shafiqur-tells-js