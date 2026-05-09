Rizvi expects ‘constructive criticism’ of govt policies from opposition

Speaking to reporters after inspecting preparations for a BNP dialogue meeting scheduled for Saturday (May 9) at the Krishibid Institution in the capital, Rizvi made the remarks.

The meeting will be attended by presidents and general secretaries of BNP’s three associate bodies — Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechhasebak Dal — from district and metropolitan units.

Rizvi said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the programme as chief guest. Senior party leaders, including the secretary general, are also expected to be present, while district-level leaders from across the country will present their views on organisational issues and various government activities.

He added that ministers concerned will also present analyses of recent government initiatives over the past two to three months, including measures that have been implemented and those in progress.

“Our Family Card, Farmers’ Card, and initiatives on canal excavation are among several good programmes,” he said.

Referring to opposition politics and criticism of the government, Rizvi said BNP has struggled for democracy for 16 years, during which many lives were lost, including those of children, students, teachers and workers.

“In a democracy, the government performs its duties and the opposition provides criticism. That is the basic principle, and that is how it should be,” he said.

He added that opposition criticism is acceptable if it is constructive.

“If there are mistakes in the government’s work, pointing them out strengthens democracy and makes the state more effective and efficient,” Rizvi said.

“However, if we take programmes with the intention of putting the government in trouble or spread falsehoods, then that becomes conspiracy. Sheikh Hasina, both in power and outside power, has made many false claims. If politics follows that path, it falls under conspiracy,” he added.

Rizvi further said constructive opposition would strengthen democracy.

“If people consider the opposition’s stance positive, they will judge it accordingly. Ultimately, the people are the final judges. In the next election, they will decide whether the government has performed properly,” he said.

BNP leaders Mahfuz Kabir Mukta, president of the Nationalist Publicity Party, and Dr Towhidur Rahman Awal, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, among others, were present during the briefing.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ncps-nusrat-takes-oath-as-mp