Jamaat ameer says Japan talks centred on development, investment cooperation

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said his week-long visit to Japan featured extensive discussions on development cooperation, investment, education exchange, skills development, disaster management and infrastructure projects.

Speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (9 May) after returning from Japan, the opposition leader said meetings were held with representatives of Japan’s foreign ministry, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and several other organisations.

“The discussions also emphasised ensuring transparency and accountability in Bangladesh’s development projects,” he said.

According to the Jamaat chief, Japan considers Bangladesh an important development partner and is interested in expanding bilateral cooperation in the future.

Issues relating to cancer treatment, rural development and climate change adaptation were also discussed during the visit, he added.

Shafiqur also said he inquired about those injured in the July Uprising who are currently undergoing treatment in Thailand while returning home. He urged the government to ensure proper treatment, rehabilitation and mental health support for the injured.

Expressing concern over the country’s law and order situation, he said effective measures were needed to curb crime and ensure public safety. He also called on the government to directly monitor the market situation and take necessary steps accordingly.

The Jamaat ameer arrived at the airport around noon and was received by senior party leaders and activists, including Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad and Dhaka Metropolitan (South) city Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul.

Shafiqur Rahman left Dhaka for Japan on 2 May. He was accompanied by Jamaat Central Executive Council member Saiful Alam Khan Milon and the party chief’s foreign affairs adviser Barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-ameer-says-japan-talks-centred-development-investment-cooperation-1434386